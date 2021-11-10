Popcorn machine given to elephants and monkeys at Blackpool Zoo

Lauren Shields, large mammal keeper at Blackpool Zoo, said: “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to add healthy options to the menu for our animals and following research and advice we introduced popcorn to our herd of six elephants, six gorillas and four orangutans.

“That meant that we needed to source a cost-effective option to make it, but it soon became apparent that the microwave wasn’t the best solution."

A zoo spokesman said it took staff there all day to prepare one kilo of plain popcorn - which the animals wolfed down in seconds.

Luckily, The Fun Experts, a Preston-based event equipment provider, came forward to donate a traditional popcorn machine and a starter pack of supplies to satisfy the creatures' mammoth appetites.

The machine was delivered along with a mini crash course in the art of popcorn making this week.

Lauren said: “We explained our predicament to our marketing team and they called The Fun Experts - who immediately agreed to donate a popcorn making machine.

“Not only does it massively cut down the time and electricity it takes to make the popcorn, but because it’s a traditional popcorn making machine, it reminds me of walking down the promenade in Blackpool on a sunny day!

“Within minutes the entire elephant house smells delicious, which attracted the attention of our herd, as well as a lot of keepers, who were all delighted with our new, more environmentally friendly machine.

“I would like to thank the Fun Experts for their very kind donation, it will make a massive difference to our days.”

Fun Experts director Sunny Sandwell said: “It was our absolute pleasure to donate one of our popcorn machines to the zoo and we had a wonderful time when we delivered it.

“The zoo, like The Fun Experts, were particularly hard hit by the pandemic, so it is fantastic to be able to get back to normality and work on projects like this.

“We loved seeing the elephants enjoying their treat too, so that was an added bonus to the day!”