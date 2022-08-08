Dua’s incredibly lifelike figure is sharing a room with the waxen image of fellow singer songwriter Ed Sheeran, while in the room next door is none other than the all-too familiar figure of Boris Johnson.

Not a hair was out of place as Dua was made ready for her big opening day on Monday, August 8 at the famous seafront attraction.

The figure, dressed in a white bra top and fashionable green trousers, is on loan from Madame Tussauds London and will be in Blackpool throughout the summer holidays – coinciding with the singer’s 27th birthday on August 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A waxwork of pop sensation Dua Lipa will be spending the summer at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool. Pictured is Emma Meehan putting the finishing touches to Dua Lipa.

Kyle Woodcock, senior attractions manager at Madame Tussauds, Blackpool, said: “Our visitors do like to get up close and personal with the figures and it’s something we encourage.

"I’m sure Dua will be very popular during her time, we’re delighted she is here.

"It’s always exciting when a new one arrives and this is no exception.”

The eyebrows of waxwork of pop sensation Dua Lipa have to be perfect before she greets the public. The figure will be spending the summer at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool

Dua, whose hit songs include ‘Be the One’ and ‘New Rules’, is hot property at the moment and this is seen as the perfect time to bring the figure to Blackpool.

The recording artist has a whooping 85M adorning followers on Instagram, has previously been nominated for 15 Brit Awards, eight Grammy Awards and seven NME Awards, winning six, three and one respectively.

The creation of Dua’s wax figure was an in-depth process, with a dedicated team of sculptors taking hundreds of precise measurements and photographs to ensure as close a match as possible.

Studio supervisor Emma Meehan has the task of making sure Dua looks her best each and every single day.

Dua's in town: the waxwork of pop sensation Dua Lipa will be spending the summer at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool

Emma said: “Visitors like to have selfies with their favourite figures and they like to touch them, so we have to make sure they are always straightened out.

"Every figure has real hair so we do wash and re-style their hair and even re-paint their faces when needed.”

There are currently 86 figures at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, from sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between.