Pony suffered 'horrific' maggot-infested wound after being neglected by owner

Moses the black and white pony was rescued from a field in Walsall in October 2019 following a visit from a World Horse Welfare officer, who had been alerted to a 'strong smell' there.

A poorly-fitted harness had become embedded in the two-year-old animal's head, causing a severe wound which became infected and infested with maggots.

Moses was removed under Section 18.5 of the Animal Welfare Act and transported to the vets for urgent treatment, where he remained for four days before being transported to Penny Farm on Preston New Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moses following his recovery

Two years later, the 'cheeky' pony has made a full recovery, and is now the face of a new fund-raising campaign for the charity- which has seen a 20 per cent drop in funding in the past year due to Covid-19.

World Horse Welfare field officer Charlotte Melvin said: “Given how horrific the wound from his headcollar was, I’m really happy with the recovery Moses has made. Moses’ suffering could so easily have been prevented and it’s awful to think that he could have been left like that if someone hadn’t cared enough to report the situation.

"The skilled and dedicated work the teams do at Penny Farm, and the three other World Horse Welfare centres in Aberdeenshire, Norfolk and Somerset for around 300 horses and ponies each year is not possible without public support. Even while the charity’s visitor centres have been closed due to the pandemic, staff at the centres have continued to take in, care for and rehabilitate horses like Moses despite seeing a 20 per cent drop in income over the last year. "

Moses was found with a terrible maggot-infested wound

Moses’ owner pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and was banned from keeping horses for ten years, given a 12 week suspended sentence and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £400 and carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

His harness had become embedded in his head

Vets clean up Moses' wound

Moses when he was found in October 2019