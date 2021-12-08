'Pony pantomime' provides unique twist on Cinderella story at World Horse Welfare Penny Farm

The Christmas Fair at World Horse Welfare Penny Farm

A glass horse shoe was more fitting for the actors who appeared in the Blackpool-based charity's Christmas Fair on Sunday.

The festive event was the first at the horse rescue and rehoming centre since Christmas 2019, and welcomed around 700 visitors throughout the day.

Staff and ponies treated the audience to the special performance, which starred centre mascot Yasmin as Cinderella, led onstage by eight-year-old old Beth Penrice. There were also donkey rides, Christmas craft stalls, and lots of festive treats on sale in the centre's newly refurbished coffee shop.

Penny Farm visitor officer Zoe Clifford said: “We raised £2,500 from the event which will really help us look after the ponies in our care over the winter months - we are really grateful to the residents of the Fylde who came along today to show their support.

“The rescue and rehoming side of what we do has continued throughout the pandemic, however, we have missed our visitors so it is great to get back on track.”

Penny Farm celebrated its 20th anniversary in June this year, when it was hoped it would reopen to the public with a full rota of summertime events - however, a surge in Covid-19 numbers meant the plans had to be cancelled.

“It was hoped that we could have had lots of events to celebrate, however we are now planning for 2022 to make our 21st birthday a real event not to be missed," Zoe said.

