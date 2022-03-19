Mark Thomas will be performing at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion next month as part of his latest touring show, Hit Refresh: 50 Things About Us.

No stranger to late night TV, Mark has had six series on Channel 4 and his visit to Lytham will offer something different – a thought-provoking evening with plenty of laughs along the way.

Combining his trademark mix of storytelling, stand-up, mischief and well-researched material, Mark explores topical and historical issues that tie us into life in the nation known as the United Kingdom.

Comedian Mark Thomas is performing at the Lowther Pavilion in Lytham

Delighted to be back on the road once again, Mark picks through the myths, facts and figures of our national identities to ask how we have so much feeling for “such a hollow land”.

He says: “It’s a show about money, history, songs, gongs, wigs, unicorns, guns, bungs, sods of soil – and rich people.”

Although known for his stand-up comedy, Mark combines his performance comedy with work as an author, journalist and political activist.

An unstoppable force both on and off-stage, Mark has stopped arms deals, created a manifesto and brought the winning policy to parliament, walked the entire length of the Israeli wall in the West Bank and set up a comedy club in Palestine.

He has also produced several television documentaries and radio series and written books.

His show comes to the Lowther on Saturday April 9,from 8pm.