Polish-born photographer Emilia Zogo has been so inspired by almost 10 years years of living in Blackpool that she captured some stunning images of the town.

These black-and-white photos are just part of the collection from 31 year old Emilia, who moved to the Fylde coast a decade ago to live with her aunt and uncle.

Emilia, who lives in South Shore and is originally from Zsczecin, west Poland, attended college in Blackpool for a few years to be fluent in English and then progressed to university to graduate in photography this year with a BA Hons.

When the first lockdown hit, she was documenting Blackpool and published her first Zine – a non-professional magazine of her work,

She said: “I know not everyone loves Blackpool, to be honest, but I think it’s a very specific place which is instantly recognisable.

"As a photographer you can get great photos here in all the seasons – the holidaymakers, the seaside buildings, the Illuminations, the shadows – it’s really interesting.

"I love the way my Blackpool photos have worked out.”

Emilia’s work is currently being exhibited at the Tea Amantes leaf tea shop, tearoom and gallery at 53a Albert Road in Blackpool, until Monday February 6.

Her love for photography started when she was a seven-year-old little girl. She fell into nature and travel photography but when she was 15 years old her path in photography took a turn to fashion photography focusing on portraits.Since then, her professional focus remained in local areas of Poland and then Blackpool.She added: “Throughout my life I have been taking pictures in colour, but I finally understood black and white photography.

"I came to realisation, that this is my inner self. I see and feel more in black and white. The projects I am working on, depend on my mood, interests and on what I want to experience through the lens.”

Emilia says photography is not just a passion or joy anymore, but a lifestyle and a therapy for body and mind.

1. wbeg-13-01-23-EmiliaZogo5-nw.jpg Emilia Zogo (left) with Anna Paprzycka of the Tea Amantes tea room and gallery, during the launch of the photographic exhibition. Photo: Third party Photo Sales

2. Blackpool captured by photographer Emilia Zogo Donkey rides on the beach and a pier - what could be more Blackpool? Emilia Zogo enjoys taking photos of the resort. Photo: Emilia Zogo Photo Sales

3. Blackpool captured by photographer Emilia Zogo The unique landscape of Blackpool Pleasure Beach captured by Emilia Zogo Photo: Emilia Zogo Photo Sales

4. Blackpool captured by photographer Emilia Zogo Bonny Street Market, all shup up Photo: Emilia Zogo Photo Sales