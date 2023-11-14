News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Police want to speak to this person in relation to racist graffiti incident in Lytham St Annes

Police want to speak to this person after an incident of racist graffiti in St Annes last week.
By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:32 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The offensive messages were sprayed in Ashton Gardens and the surrounding on the morning of Thursday November 9.

At the time Lancashire Police stated: “We want to send a clear message that the writing of racist graffiti will not be tolerated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This incident is not reflective of our community, and it has already been removed.

Most Popular
Police released this photo in relation to a racist graffiti incident in St AnnesPolice released this photo in relation to a racist graffiti incident in St Annes
Police released this photo in relation to a racist graffiti incident in St Annes

“We know that this will have caused distress to our community, and we want to reassure you that officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing team are currently out making enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.”

Read More
First look at new three storey Blackpool Magistrates Court unveiled for key site...

Now police have obtained this image and want to speak to the person in relation to the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Last week we told you about an incident of racist graffiti in Ashton Gardens, St Annes, that we are investigating.

Hide Ad

“We would like to speak to the individual pictured in relation to this incident.

Hide Ad

“We appreciate the image below isn’t the best quality, but we would strongly encourage anyone to come forward with information.”

If anyone has any information, CCTV, or anything else that may help, please call 101 and quote log 241 of 9th November 2023.