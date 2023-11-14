Police want to speak to this person after an incident of racist graffiti in St Annes last week.

The offensive messages were sprayed in Ashton Gardens and the surrounding on the morning of Thursday November 9.

At the time Lancashire Police stated: “We want to send a clear message that the writing of racist graffiti will not be tolerated.

"This incident is not reflective of our community, and it has already been removed.

Police released this photo in relation to a racist graffiti incident in St Annes

“We know that this will have caused distress to our community, and we want to reassure you that officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing team are currently out making enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.”

Now police have obtained this image and want to speak to the person in relation to the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Last week we told you about an incident of racist graffiti in Ashton Gardens, St Annes, that we are investigating.

“We would like to speak to the individual pictured in relation to this incident.

“We appreciate the image below isn’t the best quality, but we would strongly encourage anyone to come forward with information.”