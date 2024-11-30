Lancashire Police issue update on missing 11-year-old Blackpool boy last seen near Bloomfield Road

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 30th Nov 2024, 20:22 BST

An 11-year-old boy who went missing from home in Blackpool has been found “safe and well”, say police.

Appeals were circulated on social media on Saturday, as Lancashire Police searched for the boy, named Riley, after he was reported missing on Friday.

He was missing for more than 24 hours after disappearing at around 4.30pm and was last seen in Central Drive Park, close to the Revoe area and Bloomfield Road.

Officers said they were concerned for his welfare and urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

On Saturday evening, Lancashire Police confirmed Riley was found “safe and well” and thanked those who helped find him.

Riley, 11, was found "safe and well" on Saturday after he was reported missing from home in Blackpool on FridayRiley, 11, was found "safe and well" on Saturday after he was reported missing from home in Blackpool on Friday
Riley, 11, was found "safe and well" on Saturday after he was reported missing from home in Blackpool on Friday | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “Earlier today (Saturday, November 30), we let you know about Riley, who was missing from home.

“We’re pleased to let you know that he has now been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who commented on and shared our post and thank you to those who provided vital information to help us find him.”

