Police have thanked the public for their help in tracking down a missing woman.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing person Barbara. We can now confirm she has been found.”

Barbara was last seen on Devonshire Road, Blackpool at 13:00 on 01/10/23. She was wearing a blue raincoat, blue trousers and gold trainers. She is described as 5"5, of slim build, with shoulder length strawberry blonde hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier today a spokesperson for the police said they were really concerned for the welfare of the woman named only as Barbara.