Police thank public for their help in finding missing woman last seen on Devonshire Road
Police have thanked the public for their help in tracking down a missing woman.
They said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing person Barbara. We can now confirm she has been found.”
Barbara was last seen on Devonshire Road, Blackpool at 13:00 on 01/10/23. She was wearing a blue raincoat, blue trousers and gold trainers. She is described as 5"5, of slim build, with shoulder length strawberry blonde hair.
Earlier today a spokesperson for the police said they were really concerned for the welfare of the woman named only as Barbara.
They said: "This is Barbara who is currently missing from home. We're really concerned for her welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”