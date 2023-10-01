News you can trust since 1873
Police thank public for their help in finding missing woman last seen on Devonshire Road

Police have thanked the public for their help in tracking down a missing woman.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Oct 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 17:39 BST
They said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing person Barbara. We can now confirm she has been found.”

Barbara was last seen on Devonshire Road, Blackpool at 13:00 on 01/10/23. She was wearing a blue raincoat, blue trousers and gold trainers. She is described as 5"5, of slim build, with shoulder length strawberry blonde hair.

Earlier today a spokesperson for the police said they were really concerned for the welfare of the woman named only as Barbara.

They said: "This is Barbara who is currently missing from home. We're really concerned for her welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”​

