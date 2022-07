Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Alan Lyle, who was last spotted in the Waterloo Road area at around 1.30am today, July 30.

In an appeal, officers shared a 16-year-old picture of the missing man, whose current appearance is not known.

They said: “His description is unknown. Photo attached is from 16 years ago, however gives you a general idea of appearance.”

This most recent picture of Alan is 16 years old, but police hope it will give people an idea of his general appearance