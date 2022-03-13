Appeal to find missing 61-year-old who could be in Blackpool
Police have launched an appeal to help track down a missing 61-year-old who could be in Blackpool.
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 6:35 pm
Edward Porter, 61, from Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent disappeared 10 days ago.
He was last seen walking down a road in Stoke at around 7:45pm on Thursday March 3 in the direction of the A34.
Edward is known to have links with Blackpool, Leek and Newquay.
A spokesman for Stoke-on-Trent Police is asking anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to contact them or call 101.