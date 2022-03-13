Edward Porter has been missing for 10 days.

Edward Porter, 61, from Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent disappeared 10 days ago.

He was last seen walking down a road in Stoke at around 7:45pm on Thursday March 3 in the direction of the A34.

Edward is known to have links with Blackpool, Leek and Newquay.