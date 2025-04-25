Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are on the look-out for teenager John, who was last seen at Poulton train station at 6.13pm on Sunday, April 20.

Lancashire Police said enquiries have been ongoing through the week, but his whereabouts are still unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15-year-old John, known as JJ, might be in the Talbot Road and Claremont areas of Blackpool, but also has links to Poulton, Kirkham, Chorley and Accrington, say police | Lancashire Police

The force said John has links to Blackpool and might be in the Talbot Road and Claremont areas of the resort. He also has links to Kirkham, Chorley and Accrington.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re asking for your help to find missing John.

“15-year-old John, who goes by JJ, was last seen at Poulton Train Station on April 20, at 6.13pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since he was reported missing to us, enquiries have been ongoing offline, but we are now asking for your help.

“JJ is 5ft 10in, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing black walking trousers, black Nike trainers and a blue Nike puffer jacket.

“We believe JJ may be in the Talbot Road and Claremont areas of Blackpool, but he also has links to Poulton, Kirkham, Chorley and Accrington.

“For sightings contact 101 quoting log 0939 of April 20.”