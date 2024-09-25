Lancashire Police search for missing boy, 15, last seen in Lytham St Annes a week ago
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Charlie Murray, 15, was last seen around Lytham and St Annes last Tuesday (September 17), with the last reported sighting of the teenager at around 1.30pm.
He is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 10in tall and has brown wavy hair.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
When last seen, he was wearing a blue and grey Nike tracksuit and a navy t-shirt, said Lancashire Police.
The force said Charlie also has links to Kirkby, near Liverpool.
A police spokesperson said: “If you see him, please call 999 so we can make sure he is safe.”
You can also pass on any sightings to Merseyside Police by calling 101, or make a report online here.