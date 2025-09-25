Police have issued an update on their search for a missing 22-year-old woman from Blackpool.

Chloe Judge was reported missing after she was last seen around 12.20am this morning, leading police to issue a public appeal saying they were concerned for her welfare.

The force asked the public to report any immediate sightings of Chloe to 999.

This afternoon, Lancashire Police confirmed that Chloe has been found “safe and well”.

A police spokesperson said: “Earlier today we asked for your help to find Chloe, 22, who was missing from Blackpool and had links to Fleetwood.

“To update you, she has been found safe and well. Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal, it is very much appreciated.”