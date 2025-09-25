Lancashire Police update on search for missing Blackpool woman Chloe Judge

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 25th Sep 2025, 10:16 BST
Police have issued an update on their search for a missing 22-year-old woman from Blackpool.

Chloe Judge was reported missing after she was last seen around 12.20am this morning, leading police to issue a public appeal saying they were concerned for her welfare.

The force asked the public to report any immediate sightings of Chloe to 999.

Chloe, 22, is missing from Blackpool and police are concerned for her welfareplaceholder image
Chloe, 22, is missing from Blackpool and police are concerned for her welfare | Lancashire Police

This afternoon, Lancashire Police confirmed that Chloe has been found “safe and well”.

A police spokesperson said: “Earlier today we asked for your help to find Chloe, 22, who was missing from Blackpool and had links to Fleetwood.

“To update you, she has been found safe and well. Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal, it is very much appreciated.”

