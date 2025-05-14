Lancashire Police "really worried" for missing man last seen in Blackpool's Central Drive

Police say they are “really worried” for a man who has been reported missing in Blackpool.

Officers are searching the resort for Marcus Rogers, 47, who disappeared yesterday and was last seen in Central Drive at 9.05am this morning.

Marcus Rogers, 47, was last seen in Central Drive, Blackpool at 9.05am today (Wednesday, May 14) and Lancashire Police say they are "really worried" for his welfareplaceholder image
He was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless jumper over a light blue hoody, mid blue jeans, white trainers with a yellow sole and a dark cap with a logo on the left front.

Marcus is described as 5ft 10ins and clean shaven. Although he is missing in Blackpool, he is from Rotherham.

If you see Marcus please call 999 and quote log 710 of May 13, 2025. For non-immediate sightings call 01253 604290.

