Lancashire Police "really worried" for missing man last seen in Blackpool's Central Drive
Officers are searching the resort for Marcus Rogers, 47, who disappeared yesterday and was last seen in Central Drive at 9.05am this morning.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless jumper over a light blue hoody, mid blue jeans, white trainers with a yellow sole and a dark cap with a logo on the left front.
Marcus is described as 5ft 10ins and clean shaven. Although he is missing in Blackpool, he is from Rotherham.
If you see Marcus please call 999 and quote log 710 of May 13, 2025. For non-immediate sightings call 01253 604290.