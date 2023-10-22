Police ‘really concerned’ for welfare of 67-year-old missing Blackpool woman with links to Lytham St Annes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said that Yvonne Cheston, aged 67, has been missing from home in Blackpool since 08:45 on Friday 20th October 2023 when she was last seen. Described as a white female standing at 5ft tall with shoulder length grey hair and light blue eyes, authorities revealed that they are ‘really concerned for her welfare’.

Asking for the public to help find her, Lancashire Police said she was last seen wearing fleecy Christmas-style pyjamas, Maroon Doc Martin Boots, and a knee-length beige coat. She also has links to both Blackpool and Lytham St Annes.

