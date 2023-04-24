Police officer convicted of sexual offences and misconduct in a public office

36-year-old Mohammed Adnan Ali of Greater Manchester Police had been working as a volunteer Police Cadet Leader since 2013 and a Student Officer Development and Assessment Coordinator since 2016. Both roles brought him into contact with young people, many of whom were vulnerable, and some with aspirations of becoming serving police officers themselves.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that father-of-one Ali presented as a “trustworthy and inspirational leader”. His police career had been a successful one, he had won numerous awards for his work with young people and had been highly regarded by some of his colleagues, whilst young cadets would look up to him as a role model.

In October 2018 “another more sinister side” to Mohammed Adnan Ali was revealed, the CPS wrote. One young person, who worked under Ali’s supervision, reported to a colleague that Ali had been behaving inappropriately towards him. It soon became clear that they were not the only one, as other young cadets and apprentices under his supervision and care had also been the subject of “the most inappropriate conduct”.

Mohammed Adnan Ali (pictured) has been convicted of multiple counts of misconduct in a public office and sexual offences over a three-and-a-half-year period.

Greater Manchester Police, managed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, commenced a lengthy investigation. It uncovered countless inappropriate sexualised messages, sexual images and behaviour from Ali towards young people in his care, as well as sexual assaults.

On some days, hundreds of messages would be sent, and they were sent from the early hours of the morning until late at night. Ali also sent highly inappropriate photographs of himself and would encourage other young people to send images to him in return.

Overall, the messages were highly inappropriate for an officer in his position and included: “Just lay in bed…wish u were here xx” and “Wish you were in the bath with me”.

Ali was arrested and charged, but he denied 15 counts of misconduct in a public office and five counts of sexual assault against three teenagers.

Following the five week trial, Ali was convicted of all 20 offences, and he will be sentenced on June 23, 2023.

Karen Tonge, Specialist Prosecutor for CPS North West’s Complex Casework Unit said: “As a police officer Ali was expected to adhere to the strictest standards of behaviour and professional conduct. This was particularly so as he was working directly with young and vulnerable people in his care.

“Ali grossly abused his authority and exploited his position over a sustained period. He abused his position of trust to deliberately instigate inappropriate relationships with these young people for sexual gratification. Many were vulnerable and many looked up to him.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has worked hard with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case to put before the jury including lengthy phone evidence and eye witness testimony.

“I would like to thank the victims for bravely reporting the matters and helping us to bring him to justice.

