Police no longer pursuing inquiry into sexual assault at Poulton park

A manhunt was launched after the woman reported that she had been attacked by one of a group of men who had followed her into the Jean Stansfield Memorial Park on October 22.

A police appeal for information was launched, with the public asked to check their CCTV or dashcams to see if they had captured any images that might help with the investigation.

Poulton was left in shock that such a serious offence should have been committed in a much loved public amenity in the market town.

Police cordoned off Jean Stansfield Memorial Park in Poulton back in October

The park, close to the town centre, was cordoned off while the alleged assault was investigated.

However, further investigations led police to release a new statement this week in regard to the incident.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “On October 22, 2021, we received an allegation of a serious sexual assault in Jean Stansfield Park, Poulton.

“Following a full and thorough inquiry, we are now satisfied the offence did not take place as reported.

“We would like to thank everyone who assisted with the investigation and helped with our enquiries.

“The woman who came forward to police has been thoroughly supported throughout.

“All reports of rape and sexual offences are always taken extremely seriously by Lancashire Police.”