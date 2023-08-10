News you can trust since 1873
Police locate missing man last seen in Blackpool

Lancashire Police have thanked members of the public for helping them locate missing man John Hutchin.
By Emma Downey
Published 10th Aug 2023, 07:34 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 11:39 BST

A spokesperson said: “Last night we asked for your help finding missing John. Just to update you, John has now been found. Thank you to all who provided information and shared the appeal.”

He has went missing yesterday (Wednesday) and was last seen on Alston Avenue Blackpool at 3am wearing a dark navy anorak coat with dark blue trousers and black trainers.

A police spokesperson said at the time: “He is currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”

If you have any information that could help contact the police on 101 quoting LC-20230809-0803 or 999 for immediate sightings.

