Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of 58-year-old man last seen in the Chesterfield Road area
Lee Devanney went missing from his home in Blackpool and was last seen in the Chesterfield Road area at around 9:30am this morning (Sunday).
A spokesperson for the police said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 58-year-old Lee Devanney, who is missing from his home address in Blackpool. He was last seen in the Chesterfield Road area at around 9.30am on Sunday 15th October.”
Lee is described as 5ft 8in tall with short black/grey hair and of a slim build. When he was last seen he was wearing a black hoodie, blue football shirt, jeans and white trainers. He is believed to have links to the Blackpool area.
They added: “We are now concerned for Lee’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find him. If you have seen Lee or have any information, please call us on 101 or email us at forcec[email protected] quoting log 449 of 15th October.
“Please share this post and thanks for your help.”