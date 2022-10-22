Lynn Turner is one of a team of lollipop patrols who keep our Fleetwood children safe - every single day - when they are on their way to school.

And she goes beyond the call of duty.

Fleetwood Area Police took to Facebook to shout about their new champion and said: "Lynn has been nominated for going above and beyond her duties, she has been noted to always have a smile on her face and takes immense pride in her role.

Lynn Turner ready for school time - she has been awarded a Community Champion award by Fleetwood Police. Photo: Fleetwood Area Police

"Often, we can take people like Lynn for granted. We want to say a big thank you to all our Lollipop Ladies and Men who keep our children safe when crossing the road to get to school. Whether in rain or shine you can guarantee they will be out on the roads working hard and doing their part for the community."

Hundreds of people commented with their congratulations to Lynn and the word soon spread with messages coming in from fellow lollipop patrols up and down the country.

Keith Bramhall safely crosses children over the road in Thurso, at the northern most tip of Scotland. He wrote: “From one lollipop man from the Far North of Scotland (Thurso) to the lollipop lady in Fleetwood massive congratulations. Keep warm and dry. Stay say and take care X”

Fleetwood Police had one message "Our challenge to you is the next time you see a Lollipop Lady or Man to give them a big smile and thank them for the work that they do so selflessly."

