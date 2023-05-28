News you can trust since 1873
Police ‘extremely worried’ about missing Blackpool 14-year-old

Police are appealing for information about missing 14-year-old Kaitlyn Richardson.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th May 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 07:24 BST

Last seen at around 11.50pm on Friday, May 26th at her home address close to Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, Kaitlyn is described as 5ft 2ins tall and has mid-brown hair last seen in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a black North Face raincoat, black cargo pants, a black v-neck t-shirt and white Nike trainers. She also has a gold nose ring and has ties to south and central Blackpool and Fleetwood.

“We are extremely worried about her and are asking anybody with information about where she may be to get in touch,” read a police statement. “If you have seen her or have any information about where she might be please call 101, quoting log 613 of May 26th. For immediate sightings, please call 999.”

Police have said they are concerned about the whereabouts of missing 14-year-old Kaitlyn RichardsonPolice have said they are concerned about the whereabouts of missing 14-year-old Kaitlyn Richardson
