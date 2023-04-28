News you can trust since 1873
Police concerned for welfare of missing Thornton man Matthew Neve

Lancashire Police have raised concerns over the welfare of a Thornton man who has been missing from home since yesterday.

By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read

Matthew Neve was last seen on Stanah Road, in Thornton, at around 6pm yesterday evening (Thursday April 27).

He is described as 5’11, of slim build and wears glasses with a green band across the front. He has short brown hair.

Matthew has links to Thornton, Cleveleys and Fleetwood.

Matthew Neve is missing from home, say Lancashire PoliceMatthew Neve is missing from home, say Lancashire Police
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Matthew is missing from home and we are concerned for his welfare.”

If you have seen Matthew, or have any information of his whereabouts, please call 101, quoting reference 0224 of 28th April 2023.

