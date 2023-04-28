Police concerned for welfare of missing Thornton man Matthew Neve
Lancashire Police have raised concerns over the welfare of a Thornton man who has been missing from home since yesterday.
Matthew Neve was last seen on Stanah Road, in Thornton, at around 6pm yesterday evening (Thursday April 27).
He is described as 5’11, of slim build and wears glasses with a green band across the front. He has short brown hair.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Matthew is missing from home and we are concerned for his welfare.”
If you have seen Matthew, or have any information of his whereabouts, please call 101, quoting reference 0224 of 28th April 2023.