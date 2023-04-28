Police concerned for welfare of missing Thornton man Matthew Neve

Matthew Neve was last seen on Stanah Road, in Thornton, at around 6pm yesterday evening (Thursday April 27).

He is described as 5’11, of slim build and wears glasses with a green band across the front. He has short brown hair.

Matthew has links to Thornton, Cleveleys and Fleetwood.

Matthew Neve is missing from home, say Lancashire Police

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Matthew is missing from home and we are concerned for his welfare.”