Police concern for welfare of 15 year old teen Lucia Surtees, missing from Blackpool since Thursday July 27
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a 15 year old girl who was last seen in Blackpool two days ago.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Jul 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 08:46 BST
Lucia Surtees was last seen at around 4am on Thursday (July 27) in Alexandra Road wearing black shorts, a grey Nike hoody, with long socks and black converse trainers.
Lucia is 5ft 8ins tall, slim and speaks with a Geordie accent.
Lancashire Police said: “She has links to Newcastle.
“We are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.”
Anyone with information can email [email protected] or 101, quoting log 102 of July 27, 2023.
For immediate sightings people are asked to phone 999.