News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Man in critical condition after being knocked down in Blackpool
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell

Police concern for welfare of 15 year old teen Lucia Surtees, missing from Blackpool since Thursday July 27

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a 15 year old girl who was last seen in Blackpool two days ago.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Jul 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 08:46 BST

Lucia Surtees was last seen at around 4am on Thursday (July 27) in Alexandra Road wearing black shorts, a grey Nike hoody, with long socks and black converse trainers.

Lucia is 5ft 8ins tall, slim and speaks with a Geordie accent.

Lancashire Police said: “She has links to Newcastle.

Lucia Surtees was last seen at around 4am on Thursday, July 27Lucia Surtees was last seen at around 4am on Thursday, July 27
Lucia Surtees was last seen at around 4am on Thursday, July 27
Most Popular

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or 101, quoting log 102 of July 27, 2023.

For immediate sightings people are asked to phone 999.

Related topics:BlackpoolPoliceLancashire PoliceNike