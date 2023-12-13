Blackburn Police remember fallen Detective Inspector James O’Donnell killed in the line of duty
East Lancashire officers remember fallen Detective Inspector on 65th anniversary of his death.
Today marks the 65th anniversary of the death of Detective Inspector James O’Donnell of Blackburn Police, who was killed in the line of duty.
The decorated war hero was shot just 100 yards from the old Blackburn Police Station in Northgate on December 13, 1958 while responding to reports of a man with a gun who was holding his family hostage.
Officers from East Lancashire paid their respects today, visiting the memorial plaque for James, which was erected last year just yards from where he was shot. The plaque was funded by The Police Memorial Trust.
East Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Mark Winstanley said, “Detective Inspector James O’Donnell made the ultimate sacrifice serving his community.
“It is important for us to continue to remember his service and the sacrifice that he made. His story has and will continue to resonate with us all.”