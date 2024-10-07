Lancashire Police called to 'sudden death' of man in his 30s in Milbourne Street

Emergency services were called to the ‘sudden death’ of a man in his 30s at a home in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in Milbourne Street on Friday evening.

The force said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a sudden death on Milbourne Street in Blackpool on Friday (October 4).

“Officers attended, and sadly, a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”

