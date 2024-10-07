Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the ‘sudden death’ of a man in his 30s at a home in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police said the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in Milbourne Street on Friday evening.

The force said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a sudden death on Milbourne Street in Blackpool on Friday (October 4).

“Officers attended, and sadly, a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”