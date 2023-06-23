Police are investigating the incident, which is said to have occurred yesterday morning (Thursday June 22).

A police spokesman said: “We were called about this at approximately 9am on June 22 and are investigating the matter.

"There were no serious injuries – the man was bitten on the wrist, with no injury reported to the (man’s) dog.”

A man reported that he had been attacked by a dog at Moor Park, Bispham. Google Images

No information was given about the breed of the dog involved.