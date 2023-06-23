News you can trust since 1873
Police called after man bitten by dog in Moor Park area of Bispham

A man was bitten by a dog as he was walking his own dog in the Moor Park area of Bispham.
By Richard Hunt
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:18 BST

Police are investigating the incident, which is said to have occurred yesterday morning (Thursday June 22).

A police spokesman said: “We were called about this at approximately 9am on June 22 and are investigating the matter.

"There were no serious injuries – the man was bitten on the wrist, with no injury reported to the (man’s) dog.”

A man reported that he had been attacked by a dog at Moor Park, Bispham. Google ImagesA man reported that he had been attacked by a dog at Moor Park, Bispham. Google Images
No information was given about the breed of the dog involved.

Police said at this stage the owner of the dog involved was not known.

