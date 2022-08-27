News you can trust since 1873
Police appeal for help locating missing Blackpool woman who may be carrying a flowery pink suitcase

Police are appealing for the public's help in locating a missing woman from Blackpool.

By Emma Downey
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 2:13 pm

Oringinally from Birmingham, Josie Walters went missing from the Blackpool area yesterday.

She is a black female, approximately 5 foot 10, slim build, brown shoulder length hair (wearing a wig), black sunglasses, black officer trousers, sparkly ballet pumps, possibly green top and a black parka jacket.

She may have a toy doll with her and a pink flowery wheeled suitcase with her.

Missing Josie Walters from Blackpool may be carrying a toy doll and a pink flowery suitcase

If you have any information call 101 quoting log 0776 of 26/08/2022.

