Police appeal for help locating missing Blackpool woman who may be carrying a flowery pink suitcase
Police are appealing for the public's help in locating a missing woman from Blackpool.
By Emma Downey
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 2:13 pm
Oringinally from Birmingham, Josie Walters went missing from the Blackpool area yesterday.
She is a black female, approximately 5 foot 10, slim build, brown shoulder length hair (wearing a wig), black sunglasses, black officer trousers, sparkly ballet pumps, possibly green top and a black parka jacket.
She may have a toy doll with her and a pink flowery wheeled suitcase with her.
If you have any information call 101 quoting log 0776 of 26/08/2022.