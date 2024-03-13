Poignant service held at Layton Cemetery to remember six women murdered by their partners
and live on Freeview channel 276
A sombre party gathered in Layton Cemetery on Sunday to remember six murdered women buried there.
All, who lost their lives at the hand of their husband or partner, rest in unmarked graves.
But they are not forgotten, and candles were lit and bouquets of handmade flowers laid during the service.
The Memorial to Murdered Women, organised as part of Reclaim International Women's Day Festival, was led by Deborah Contessa of the Friends of Layton Cemetery
At each grave, one of the party read a poem, written by Deborah, honouring the victim before flowers were left and candles lit.
Reclaim Blackpool is a growing movement in Blackpool aiming to empower, educate and effect change by calling out sexual harassment in public places.
Antonia Charlesworth Stack began the campaign to help women share their experiences of sexual harassment in the town.
You can find out more by clicking HERE.
The Reclaim Blackpool Map physically maps instances of harassment towards women and girls on the streets of the town.