PM and wife expecting second child after 'heartbreaking' miscarriage

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

In a statement on social media, Ms Johnson said the brother or sister to their first child Wilfred was due to arrive "this Christmas".

The 33-year-old environmental campaigner added: "At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken.

"I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves."

The couple made the announcement only two months after they tied the knot during a low-key wedding at Westminster Cathedral.

Ms Johnson, a former Conservative Party communications director, said she wanted to share the personal news about her miscarriage to "help others".

She added: "Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.

"I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too."