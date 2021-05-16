Plea to pay tribute to the victims of the explosion in Heysham with a doorstep silence and minute clap

Joshua Brandwood, of Lancaster said: “As a mark of respect for the victims of the explosion in Heysham, I feel it would be a lovely tribute for all locals in Lancaster and Morecambe to take part in a doorstep minute silence followed by a minute clap for the emergency services who are currently working hard around the clock to support all the families affected.

"If locals would like to participate then stand on your doorstep at 7pm this evening (Sunday May 16). One minute silence and one minute clap."

The parents of a toddler who died following a suspected gas explosion in Heysham have paid tribute to their "beautiful little angel".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, who died following a suspected gas explosion in Heysham.

Police were called to the scene of the blast on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham at about 2.40am on Sunday.

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, died.

George’s parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were also injured, although not seriously.

They said: “We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful George.