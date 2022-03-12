It is estimated that more than two million have been displaced since the Russian invasion began, many fleeing to neighbouring countries.

And the students at the college decided they wanted to do something to help.

So, as a team effort, they will be covering the 1,757 mile distance between Highbury Stadium in Fleetwood and Kyiv in Ukraine, through cycling, rowing and swimming.

Students and staff at Fleetwood Town Community Trust and Sports College in training for the massive task of cycling, rowing and swimming the equivalent distance between Fleetwood and Kyiv, Ukraine to raise money for victims of the crisis

They will be taking on the challenge between Monday and Friday next week with all funds raised being split between the British Red Cross and Comic Relief.

The Trust is aiming to raise £1,000 which will support invaluable poverty resources, specifically for those caught up in the Ukranian war.

Community cohesion and inclusion manager John Hartley said: “The scenes we see on a daily basis are deeply upsetting and our thoughts and prayers go out to those in Ukraine.

"The staff within the Trust decided that they would like to support this cause in any possible way, raising vital funds towards two wonderful charities. We would appreciate any funds received as staff and students take on this gruelling challenge starting on Monday March 14.

A spokesperson from British Red Cross said: “We appreciate the efforts of Fleetwood Town staff and students involved in the challenge. The money raised is going to a worthwhile cause, supporting those vulnerable women and children that are fleeing the country, providing aid.”