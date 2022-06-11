Players use football to boost mental wellbeing in Blackpool

Blackpool Football Therapy was set up by Anthony Barrot during lockdown 2021 after realising that for over 35s there was a lack of anywhere to play in the Blackpool and Fylde area.

He set up the club and organised sessions of 9 a side and 11 a side football that anyone could join, as long as they are not playing competitively for other teams. The group now has 125 members who train in Blackpool at Stanley Park twice a week and a group that trains at AFC Fylde on a Thursday evening.

The youngest player is 23 and the oldest 55 who are now regularly training and playing weekend matches against other mental health teams across the North West.

The group believe football will improve mental wellbeing

The team has recently been awarded a Communi-Tea Grant from Lancashire Tea which has donated a sum that will be used to buy new football bibs.

Anthony Barrot, Chairman Football Therapy Blackpool said: “One in four people experience a mental health problem in any year and football is a great tool in aiding recovery, helping to manage symptoms and radically improving quality of lives.

“When men join our team they are joining a brotherhood. We are here to play football and exercise, but also to talk, support each other and have the occasional night out. It’s been amazing to see how the group has grown.”