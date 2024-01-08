Council-led plans to improve Poulton town centre will be looked at this week

Poulton town centre

Plans to improve Poulton town centre for both residents and visitors are to be looked at this week.

Just two of several benefits could be key improvements to both town centre parking and the Monday street market.

It is proposed that the whole town centre can be improved by Wyre Council’s Poulton town centre regeneration framework (PTCRF), a project funded by a share of £300,000 of the Covid-19 emergency grant from central government.

These projects are being promoted by the government in recognition of the damaging impact the pandemic has had on the nation’s high streets.

It will be discussed by Wyre’s Cabinet this Wednesday, January 10, where members will seek to adopt the plan.

Poulton is the last of Wyre’s four town centres to be looked at for the regeneration framework – plans are already being put in place at Fleetwood, Cleveleys and Garstang.

The scheme will look at several key areas – the high street; visitor economy; transport and linkage; digital support; health and wellbeing; and business.

There has already been input from Poulton’s residents, with two public consultation exercises staged, calling for suggestions and ideas, including a workshop with council officers.

Wyre Council is now looking to help set up a new town board at Poulton, which might take responsibility for strategic delivery of the framework in the long term.

Papers stated: “The framework takes into consideration community safety – and a reduction in levels of anti-social behaviour in the town centre could be supported by PTCRF projects such as achieving Purple Flag status, an accreditation for town and city centres that meet or surpass the standards of excellence in managing the evening and night-time economy.”

Individual projects include: