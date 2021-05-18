Plans to demolish former Fairhaven care home and replace it with apartment block

The former Clovelly Rest Home on Clifton Drive in Fairhaven has been closed for a number of years and now a developer is proposing to raze the building and replace it with an apartment block.

The block would feature nine two-bedroom apartments if plans are passed and outbuildings and garages at the rear of the current building would also be demolished.

Plans for the care home’s demolition were approved by Fylde Council back in 2014, however the permission lapsed due to no work being done to the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Clovelly Rest Home on Clifton Drive in Fairhaven

Macclesfield-based Andrew Franks has now submitted the proposals again for planning officers to look over.

As part of the design and access statement submitted with the application, it states: “The proposed apartment block is of the same design as that previously approved, and as such is in keeping with the envisaged design theme, which was previously considered acceptable.”

The scale of the apartment block would be three and a half storeys and parking for 18 cars would also be created if the proposals are accepted.

Coun Cheryl Little who represents Fairhaven ward, said she welcomes the plans as long as neighbours are happy with them.

She said: “ The old care home has been neglected and not looked after for more than ten years now so any sort of investment into it and the area should be welcomed.