Plans resubmitted to demolish old Burn Naze pub weeks after campaigners tried to save it

The Burn Naze pub, on Gamble Road, was suddenly shut down towards the end of 2019, and was sold to Manchester-based housing firm Mangrove Estates, which intends to build a block of 24 apartments on the site.

The council received a planning application to knock down the building from the company in March, in the hopes of work being carried out in April. However, the application was thrown out as community group Save the Burn Naze Pub successfully campaigned to have the building listed as a ‘community asset’ in the hope it could be preserved as either a pub or a community centre.

Mangrove Estates launched a successful late appeal against the listing and has now resubmitted its demolition plans.

The old Burn Naze pub

Joanne Cooper, 65, who set up the Save Burn Naze Pub group, said: "I have always liked the Burn Naze and spent many happy times there, but there is more to it than that, There is no other building in that area that would be so perfect for a community hub.

“It has plenty of rooms for meetings, which makes it totally different from all the open plan diner pubs in the area."

The Burn Naze was built just after 1900 and was originally the local meeting place for workers at the nearby Uniited Alkali Company ammonia soda works, which had opened in 1890 and became part of ICI in 1926.

The pub was closed down by Trust Inns in October 2019, and was sold to Mangrove Estates one year later.

In September last year, concerns about fly-tipping on land surrounding the pub were reported, when bins filled with plastic waste, wooden panels and household furniture were found dumped.

Bourne ward councillor Howard Ballard said he had also raised concerns about fly-tipping in the area, which he described as 'an eyesore'.