Cleveleys town centre – already known for its cafes – could soon have another one.

The closure of the interior furnishings and gift shop Muriel and May, at 57a Victoria Road West, has left a vacancy for a new business in the heart of the high street.

Proposals have been submitted to Wyre planners for a change of use at the premises, from retail to a licensed cafe, including outdoor seating to the front of the property within the curtilage.

The application, validated by Wyre on Monday October 30, gives scant additional details of the plans for the proposed new eatery.

Muriel and May closed on September 3 and there are now plans to open a cafe at the premises on Vicroria Road West, Cleveleys.

Cleveleys currently has around a dozen cafes in and around the town centre, many of them on Victoria Road West.

The town centre is one of the busiest in the borough and has often been referred to as the jewel in Wyre's crown.

But one of the business partner at Muriel and May, which closed on September 3, left with a parting shot.

Donna Jerome said: “The problem with trying to run a shop on Victoria Road West is that the rents are too high and the business rates are astronomical.

"How anyone can run a business there is beyond me.

"The rates seem to be based on how things were 20 years ago but it isn't like that now, it is much harder to make a living, especially if foot fall drops.

"In Germany, the government fixes the rents so it prevents private landlord from making them sky high.

"This is one of the reasons why our shopping centres have empty units.”

The cafe application is now awaiting a decision.