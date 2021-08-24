Plans for new pavilion at King George V Playing Fields in Fleetwood

Architects drawings for new pavilion in Fleetwood

An application has been lodged with Wyre planners for a 'new build' pavilion to replace the council-owned building.

Clive Carruthers Architecture and Planning, a firm based in Dumfries in South West Scotland, has been brought in to draw up the designs and plans for the building.

A spokesman for the firm said: "At this stage we have yet to receive planning consent so the design may change over the consultation period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old pavilion at King George V Playing Fields after the blaze

"Our past projects include TV studios for ITV Border, New works for Cumberland News as well as smaller projects.

"We are as happy designing small works for private individuals to large scale projects with multi million pound budgets."

Although the firm is based in Scotland it covers the whole of the North West of England and the new project was described as having a "nice, modern look".

The fire broke out last year, on the night of Monday September 28.

Four fire engines from Fleetwood, Bispham and Blackpool, and an aerial ladder platform from Preston, were called to the scene at 12.30am on the Tuesday.

After investigations by Lancashire Fire and Rescue, the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.

The blaze hit Fleetwood Gym Junior FC hard, as the brick-built hut was used for equipment storage and thousands of pounds of damage was caused.

In the days after the incident, Fleetwood Gym chairman John Egan thanked the community for their “humbling support”.