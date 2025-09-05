Plans for new launderette in Blackpool

Plans are in the pipeline for a new launderette in Blackpool’s South Shore – if the scheme is approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans are in the pipeline for a new launderette in Blackpool’s South Shore – if the scheme is approved.

The amenity is proposed for a property at 161 Lytham Road, which has been used for retail but which is currently unoccupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application has been lodged with Blackpool Council, seeking part use of ground floor as a launderette and the installation of an extraction flue to the rear.

There are plans to open a new launderette on Lytham Road in Blackpool

The applicant states in planning documents that the scheme entails change of use of retail premises to a launderette with a separate shop unit.

The plans have been submitted by Mr Ali Mohammadi, who is listed as the applicant.

As the proposals were only lodged with the planning authority yesterday (Thursday), there a few further details at this stage.