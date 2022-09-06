The new golf simulation amenity is proposed for Poulton Industrial Estate

It would feature several different game options allowing golfers to practice their technique while enjoying the challenge of taking on elite golf courses recreated by the simulators.

The new amenity is earmarked for Unit 10 on Sovereign Court in Wyrefields, Poulton industrial estate, which is currently an empty warehouse with a small office.

Proposals lodged with Wyre planners are for a change of use from mixed industrial/office to indoor golf simulation centre with retail area for sale of goods and a café.

The shop would including golf clothing for adults and children and various items of golfing equipment.

Behind the plans are Joe Rutland and his business partner Paul Smith, who together are co-founders of Zeal Golf.

Joe, 34, from Thornton, said: “I think there will be a lot of interest from golfers here on the Fylde coast.

"When the weather gets extreme in winter and you can’t get out to the golf course, you can go indoors, keep your putting up to scratch and take on the simulator challenges.

"As a golfer myself, this is the sort of place I would like to go when it’s too wet and windy to have a decent game of golf.

"Hopefully it will get the go ahead from Wyre planners and after that, all being well, we’d look at the option of opening other branches in Blackpool and Lytham.”

He said he expected a decision on the planning application to be made in the next few weeks,

Tom Rankin, from R-D Engineering Associates Ltd of Wigan, who are acting as architectural designers for the project, said: “At the moment it’s just a big open space with a side kitchen and small office, but it won’t take a great deal of work to prepare it for this.

"It could accommodate quite a few virtual reality-type screens and you could have a few people playing on each one.