Plans for 131 new homes in Grange Park to be unveiled for the first time at public event
Grange Park residents are invited to get their first in-person look at plans to build a large housing estate on their doorsteps at a drop-in session with Blackpool Council.
The event, which will take place tomorrow @theGrange, Bathurst Avenue between 1pm and 5pm, will be the first time the council has unveiled the plans at a public event, as the consultation process was held online.
Work will begin on the development of 131 new homes, comprising 53 two and three storey houses on land near Chepstow Road and Gateside Drive, and 78 homes near Dinmore Avenue, later this year.
The homes will be a mixture of family dwellings, bungalows and sheltered apartments.
In addition to the new homes, the scheme will also make improvements to the footpath and cycle ways. A new park and children’s play area will also be built.
The proposals were approved last month, and will be developed by the council, managed by Blackpool Coastal Housing and funded by the England European Regional Development Fund.
Tomorrow’s drop-in session aims to give people the opportunity to chat to development team, architects and construction company ahead of work beginning.