Plans for 131 new homes in Grange Park to be unveiled for the first time at public event

Artists impression of new homes proposed at Grange Park

The event, which will take place tomorrow @theGrange, Bathurst Avenue between 1pm and 5pm, will be the first time the council has unveiled the plans at a public event, as the consultation process was held online.

Work will begin on the development of 131 new homes, comprising 53 two and three storey houses on land near Chepstow Road and Gateside Drive, and 78 homes near Dinmore Avenue, later this year.

The homes will be a mixture of family dwellings, bungalows and sheltered apartments.

In addition to the new homes, the scheme will also make improvements to the footpath and cycle ways. A new park and children’s play area will also be built.

The proposals were approved last month, and will be developed by the council, managed by Blackpool Coastal Housing and funded by the England European Regional Development Fund.