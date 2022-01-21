Plan for 62 new homes on the Great Birchwood site at Warton goes to council

The submission follows a public consultation conducted by specialist property developers Bellair Ltd.

The company says almost 70 per cent of respondents to the consultation supported redevelopment of Great Birchwood Country Park.

The camp site, on the A584 road between Lytham and Warton, was once the largest Country and Western themed holiday destination in Europe, playing host to big-name acts such as Dr Hook.

The Great Birchwood site at Lytham Road, Warton

A small number of residents still live at Great Birchwood, but Bellair says the communal facilities and roads have fallen into severe disrepair.

Bellair’s proposals are seeking to provide up to 62 family homes, each with accompanying open space.

As part of the plans, green and blue infrastructure on the site, including ponds, hedgerows, and trees, will be retained or enhanced to improve biodiversity. Bellair also proposes a financial contribution to Fylde Council for the provision of affordable homes locally.

Bellair’s managing director Colin Campbell said: “The demise of Great Birchwood as a holiday destination is sad, but our proposals will breathe new life into the site and offer a range of environmental and social benefits to the community.”

The planning application is expected to go before Fylde Council’s planning committee in the coming weeks.

