Pit bull Tyson who had ears cruelly cropped by owner can be rehomed, says RSPCA

A dog whose ears were cruelly cut back because his Blackpool owner wanted him to look more intimidating will be rehomed.

Tyson the six-month-old American pit bull cross had his ears cropped on the orders of Simon Broscombe, who told a friend a dog ‘with big floppy ears... is not the kind of dog I want’.

Picture by the RSPCA

Fears were raised for the future of Tyson, who was seized by the RSPCA, as pit bulls are a banned breed in the UK.

But an RSPCA spokesman said that Tyson had not been officially typed by the police - and so would be rehomed as usual.

She said: "If he was typed by police and police said he was a banned breed, then he may have had to be put to sleep because the law says we are not allowed to rehome dogs that have been typed, which we do disagree with, and are fighting against."

Broscombe, 35, of Bela Grove, was given a seven-year animal ban at Blackpool Magistrate’s Court last week after admitting causing suffering to Tyson by having his ears cropped.