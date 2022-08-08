Some 30 allotment holders showed off the products of their hard labour, selling fresh fruit, vegetables and flowers to raise money for SSAFA, the armed forces charity.

Allotments secretary Terry Harrison said: “It went very well. We had 500 people through the gates, at least. The cafe did exceptionally well selling tea, coffee and home-made cakes.

"We had a fruit and veg show, a book stall and jigsaw stall, a fresh flowers.

“The allotment owners love it, plus we were able to open fully to the public, which we haven’t been able to do for three years because of Covid-19.”

The event was held on Sunday ahead of the start of National Allotments Week, which runs until August 14.

