PICTURES: Home-grown goodies galore at open day at Blackpool allotments ahead of National Allotments Week

David Slack Allotments on Newton Drive opened its gates to the public for the first time in three years as its summer open day made its triumphant return.

By Wes Holmes
Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:02 pm

Some 30 allotment holders showed off the products of their hard labour, selling fresh fruit, vegetables and flowers to raise money for SSAFA, the armed forces charity.

Allotments secretary Terry Harrison said: “It went very well. We had 500 people through the gates, at least. The cafe did exceptionally well selling tea, coffee and home-made cakes.

"We had a fruit and veg show, a book stall and jigsaw stall, a fresh flowers.

“The allotment owners love it, plus we were able to open fully to the public, which we haven’t been able to do for three years because of Covid-19.”

The event was held on Sunday ahead of the start of National Allotments Week, which runs until August 14.

1. Annual Open Day at David's Slack Allotments

Jaqui Jackson and her prized plum tomatoes

Photo: David Hurst

2. Annual Open Day at David's Slack Allotments

Megan Tyrrell sells the chutney at the event

Photo: David Hurst

3. Annual Open Day at David's Slack Allotments

Irene Bowie and Sue Ashby serve up the cakes and teas to the Barwick family.

Photo: David Hurst

4. Annual Open Day at David's Slack Allotments

Val Woodcock and Peter Stead at their vegetable stand

Photo: David Hurst

