PICTURES: Brave firewalkers march barefoot over hot coals in support of Trinity Hospice

Around 60 people hot-footed across embers as hot as 600C at Trinity’s Firewalk event at Poolfoot Farm in Thornton on Saturday night.
Donations have yet to be counted, but it is predicted that the event raised an impressive £5,000 for the hospice.
Head of fundraising, Linzi Warburton, said: “We are constantly surprised at the lengths people go to in support of our work on the Fylde coast, and we are thrilled at how many people took part in our Firewalk at the weekend.
“Preparing yourself to walk across fire is no mean feat, but everyone had a fantastic time and really got into the spirit on Saturday night. They were incredibly supportive of each other and spurred on by the amazing spectators they bought with them.
“We even had Trinity staff members taking part, who were happy to give their first-hand experience of the difference our firewalkers were making in their own community.