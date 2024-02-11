Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden joined Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch from Boyzone as the trio brought some pop star glamour to Chorley FC yesterday.

Clad in Chorley shirts and clutching pints of beer, they watched on from Victory Park's small VIP stand as the club lost 3-1 in Saturday’s FA Trophy fifth-round tie against Solihull Moors.

Hppily signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans, their appearance attracted a bumper crowd of more than 2,000 to the cup game.

It has not yet been confirmed exactly what role McFadden, Lynch, Duffy and Boyzone lead singer Ronan Keating, who could not attend the match, will play at the club.

But McFadden revealed a deal is near, telling the PA news agency: “It’s pretty close. I’ve just been talking about coming to the next home game with my family so you’ll probably see quite a lot of us. We’re in.”

These were the scenes s Brian, Keith and Shane met fans and Victory Park buzzed with excitement about the pop stars' future involvement with the club.

1 . Pop glamour at Chorley FC Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden joins Boyzone's Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy at Chorley FC match Photo Sales

2 . Pop glamour at Chorley FC The pop stars speak to the media on the pitch at the Chorley FC match on Saturday Photo Sales

3 . Pop glamour at Chorley FC Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden joins Boyzone's Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy at Chorley FC match Photo Sales

4 . Pop glamour at Chorley FC Boyzone singer Keith Duffy signing an autograph for one young fan at Victory Park on Saturday Photo Sales

5 . Pop glamour at Chorley FC Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden (left) joined Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy from Boyzone on the pitch at Victory Park before Chorley's FA Trophy tie against Solihull Moors on Saturday Photo Sales