Picture of Prince William in Blackpool up for national royal photo award

This photo of Prince William from when he and Kate were in Blackpool is up for a national award – and needs your votes.

Taken by Gazette photographer Dan Martino, it shows the Duke of Cambridge greeting the public on the Comedy Carpet during a royal visit in March.

He and the Duchess of Cambridge came to the resort, where they went to Blackpool Tower, Blackpool Central Library and Revoe Park.

The photo is among 48 in the running for one of four awards in the News Media Association’s Royal Rota photography competition.

The online vote is now open and will determine the shortlist of images that gets sent to the judging panel at the end of the week.

Another photo from the Blackpool visit, showing the Duchess of Cambridge greeting the public and taken by the Daily Mirror’s Andy Stenning is also nominated.

An image of Meghan Markle on her wedding day, taken by the Press Association’s Danny Lawson, was named as the overall winner last year.

To see the photos and cast your vote, click here.