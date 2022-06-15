Picnic in Blackpool's Solaris Park proves a tasty way to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Friends of the Solaris Park in Blackpool’s South Shore didn’t want to let the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration pass them by.

By Richard Hunt
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 4:55 am

They organised a ‘Picnic in the Park’ event on Sunday (June 12) to celebrate the milestone.

There were stalls, children’s activities, live music, face painting and dance lessons for adults and children.

Olivia Byrne waves a flag for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee during the Picnic in the Park at Blackpool's Solaris Centre.

People were invited to bring along their own picnic or buy refreshments from the cafe in the Solaris Centre.

Providing extra entertainment were members of Blackpool Circus School.

With live music from the bands B.U.G.S, Noches de Salsa, Route 55 and a 40s trio, there were plenty of sounds to keep people entertained, in addition to a set by DJ Des Basterfield.

Helping out on the day were young people from Blackpool’s Police Cadets and Air Cadets.

This visitor was one of many having fun during the Picnic in the Park at Blackpool's Solaris Centre.

A spokesman for the Friends group said: “It was great to celebrate the Jubilee, we all had a great time!”

These two are having a dance during the Picnic in the Park at Blackpool's Solaris Centre.
Live sounds during the Picnic in the Park at Blackpool's Solaris Centre.
And the band played on. Picnic in the Park at Blackpool's Solaris Centre.
