They organised a ‘Picnic in the Park’ event on Sunday (June 12) to celebrate the milestone.
There were stalls, children’s activities, live music, face painting and dance lessons for adults and children.
Read more: Robbie Williams announces 2022 Arena Tour dates and two are in Manchester: Here's how you can get tickets early and on general sale
People were invited to bring along their own picnic or buy refreshments from the cafe in the Solaris Centre.
Providing extra entertainment were members of Blackpool Circus School.
With live music from the bands B.U.G.S, Noches de Salsa, Route 55 and a 40s trio, there were plenty of sounds to keep people entertained, in addition to a set by DJ Des Basterfield.
Helping out on the day were young people from Blackpool’s Police Cadets and Air Cadets.
A spokesman for the Friends group said: “It was great to celebrate the Jubilee, we all had a great time!”