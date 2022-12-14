Pickets outside deserted Blackpool North station as RMT rail strikes continue

Almost a month of rail travel disruption began on Tuesday, with Northern, the main train operator serving Blackpool and Fylde, issuing a ‘do not travel’ warning for the rest of this week.

Blackpool North, in common with other stations in the area, again resembled a ghost town as Blackpool and the Fylde coast were completely without train services.

North station normally brings in passengers from Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and beyond, while Blackpool South on Waterloo Road and just as devoid of activity on the strikes days, serves stations through south Fylde as well as the Pleasure Beach.

RMT members picket outside Blackpool North station. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

There are no services locally for the duration of the two 48-hour strikes from December 13 to 14 and December 16 and 17 by Network Rail and across 14 train companies after the RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) union rejected a further pay offer.

Substantial disruption is also expected on Thursday, December 15 and further action will follow from Christmas Eve until Tuesday, December 27, while two more 48-hour strikes are planned for the beginning of January.

Just a few services are operating from Preston, which is also served by Avanti West Coast and Transpennine Express.

Northern customers are advised not to travel between Tuesday 13 and Saturday 17 December as there will be major disruption across the whole rail network

There is a very limited timetable in place on Sunday 18 December - with a number of routes and services not running. Please check before you travel.

With no replacement buses available, those who would normally use the train are being left to their own devices to get to their destinations or make alternative arrangement, whatever the inconvenience.

The RMT membership at Blackpool includes many conductors and cleaners as well as fitters and other depot workers.

Kevin Morrison, the union’s national executive committee member for Manchester and the North West, said when he joined the Blackpool picket line at one of the earlier strike days in a dispute which has been going on since the summer:

"Sometimes we have to have to fight back – we can’t just accept imposition of pay freezes, attacks on terms and conditions and job losses.”

