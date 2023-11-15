We took a spin round Blackpool’s newest entertainment venue, Walterz, which offer fun and games for local teenagers and adults.

The new centre is based at Newton Hall Holiday Park in Staining - but it’s a place for locals to enjoy as well as holidaymakers.

There’s a whole carnival of delights at the £1.5 million venue, including slick ten-pin bowling alleys and innovative AR darts, vintage team favourites from pool to pinball and even a couple of kickass karaoke booths.

It’s owned by Partington’s – a family-owned business based in Blackpool and run by Chief Executive Officers, Rob Kearsley and Andrea Challis.

Rob explained why their exciting new entertainment venue is called Walterz and the reasoning behind the fun circus theme: “The land at Newton Hall, which is home to Walterz, was originally owned by the Blackpool Tower Company and was used as a storage facility and rehearsal space for performers from the world-famous Blackpool Tower Circus. The colourful design and theming of Walterz Entertainment Centre has been inspired by this rich and vibrant history and just like all those magical circus rings and fairgrounds of the past, Walterz believes in the power of entertainment to bring people together and create lasting memories.”

Andrea added: “Walterz is also a fun play on the traditional waltzer fairground ride which became very popular in the 1950s in England, the same period the Blackpool Tower Company were using the land. Are you ready to take a spin in our exciting new venue?”

Freshly made burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries are all on the menu, along with tempting sweet treats and a fully stocked bar.

Walterz is THE place for those big get togethers, from a special celebration to team building with workmates with a fun twist, or even just a last minute meet up with friends.

It’s open seven days a week from 12 noon to 10pm. It’s free entry with all games individually priced. Booking advised for private karaoke booths and bowling. Breakfast, fresh coffee and dining from 9am to 9pm.

For further info and bookings please call Walterz Entertainment Centre on 01253 584403, email [email protected] or visit www.walterzblackpool.com. All social tags are @walterzblackpool

